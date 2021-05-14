A new NBA award created to recognize the social justice efforts of players will be named for all-time scoring leader and long-time civil rights activist Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the league announced Thursday.

The Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award will recognize efforts by a current player to uphold values of racial equality, diversity and inclusion.

Abdul-Jabbar, a Hall of Fame center who joined the NBA in 1969, was a six-time NBA Most Valuable Player and 19-time All-Star who scored an NBA record 38,387 career points over 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks.

