Golden State sharpshooter Stephen Curry, the NBA’s all-time 3-point leader, and Women’s NBA one-season 3-point record holder Sabrina Ionescu will meet in a showdown on NBA All-Star Weekend.

The league announced on Tuesday that Curry, a four-time NBA champion and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, would face Ionescu, a New York Liberty guard known for her deadly accuracy from beyond the arc.

The 3-point challenge will be contested on February 17 during the annual skills competitions held on the eve of the NBA All-Star Game at Indianapolis.

