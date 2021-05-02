Luka Doncic posted a triple double with 31 points, 20 assists and 12 rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks won their sixth game in the last seven by edging the Washington Wizards 125-124 on Saturday.

It was the first triple double for Doncic since March 15 as he spearheaded a Mavericks’ attack that led the game by 12 points after the first quarter and by five at halftime.

“Everyone expects greatness from him every single night,” said Dallas coach Rick Carlisle. “Just think about it, at 22 years old and having that kind of expectation put on him every night. But he is an amazing player.

“He does an amazing job of absorbing all of it.”

