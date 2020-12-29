Philadelphia 76ers’ president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, whose tweet last year about Hong Kong protesters led to an NBA-China rift, is in trouble again for another social media posting.

The NBA said Monday it has issued Morey a $50,000 (40,961 euro) fine for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule.

The penalty was imposed for a since-deleted social media post Morey made on December 20 regarding Houston Rockets star James Harden, the NBA’s top scorer each of the past three seasons.

Harden has said he wants to be traded from the Rockets and one of the teams he indicated he would accept a deal to join was the 76ers.

The tweet celebrated a feat done by Harden a year earlier.

