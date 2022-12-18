Boston Celtics center Al Horford was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Sunday for delivering an elbow to the groin of Orlando rival Moritz Wagner.

Horford was given the punishment for “making unnecessary and excessive contact to the lower body” with only 1:21 elapsed in the third quarter of a 117-109 home loss to the Magic on Friday.

Center Wagner was defending Horford when the 36-year-old Dominican, a 16-year NBA veteran who had his back to the Orlando big man, slammed his right elbow into the 25-year-old German.

