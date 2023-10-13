Houston Rockets swingman Dillon Brooks was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Thursday for striking Indiana Pacers center Daniel Theis in the groin in a home pre-season victory on Tuesday.

The league said Brooks “recklessly making contact” with Theis with his left hand while moving around a pick in the first quarter, a blow that left Germany’s Theis doubled over.

Brooks was assessed a flagrant foul 2 on the play and ejected with 4:33 elapsed in the first period of Houston’s 122-103 triumph over the Pacers.

