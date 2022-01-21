The NBA has fined Brooklyn assistant coach David Vanterpool $10,000 for deflecting a Washington Wizards pass in the fourth quarter of the Nets’ 119-118 victory on Wednesday.

The Nets were also fined $25,000 by the league for the bizarre infraction, which was not caught by officials during the close finish to the game.

The Nets were leading 109-103 with 5:42 remaining in the game when Washington’s Spencer Dinwiddie attempted a pass to teammate Kyle Kuzma, who was in front of the Nets bench.

