Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Tuesday for directing obscene gestures and profane language at spectators, the league announced.
The league fined Irving for words and gestures made during Brooklyn’s 115-114 loss at Boston on Sunday.
The news came on the same day Nets coach Steve Nash said that guard Ben Simmons has taken part in a full contact workout as he fights to return from a back injury.
The Australian star, obtained in a trade that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers, has not played since last May.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us