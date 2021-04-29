Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for violating the league’s Covid-19 health and safety protocols by visiting a Miami club last week.

The violation came April 19 after the team traveled to Miami following a Sunday game in Orlando and reportedly was at a strip club.

Porter violated NBA regulations that prohibit attending indoor social gatherings of 15 or more people or entering bars, lounges, clubs or similar establishments.

Porter is expected to be benched for Rockets home games on Thursday against Milwaukee and Saturday against Golden State with a possible return Sunday at home against New York.

