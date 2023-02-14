Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Monday for making contact with a game official after knocking a referee into an empty front-row seat.

Beal made a leaping deflection of a long pass attempt with 8:26 remaining in the third quarter of Washington’s 127-113 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.

When Beal landed near the sideline, he bumped into referee John Butler, sending the official into a vacant front-row chair.

Three-time NBA All-Star Beal, in his 11th season in the league and with the Wizards, is averaging 22.5 points, 5.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds a game this season.

