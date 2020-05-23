The National Basketball Association said Saturday that they are in "exploratory" talks with The Walt Disney Co. about a late-July restart at one of their Florida resorts.

League spokesman Mike Bass confirmed earlier reports that the league is having conversations with Disney officials about restarting the 2019-20 season in Orlando, Florida.

"The NBA, in conjunction with the National Basketball Players Association, is engaged in exploratory conversations with The Walt Disney Company about restarting the 2019-20 NBA season in late July at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida as a single site for an NBA campus for games, practices and housing," Bass said.

"Our priority continues to be the health and safety of all involved, and we are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections are in place."

The NBA suspended its season indefinitely on March 11 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

There are still plenty of issues to resolve before the season can restart including whether or not they will play the rest of the regular season or go straight into the playoffs.

ESPN reported Friday that the NBA has a board of governors virtual meeting set for next Friday. The call is expected to provide additional details for players and coaches on plans to proceed with the restart to the season.

The regular season was halted abruptly after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive. Gobert, of France, was given the all clear about two weeks later.