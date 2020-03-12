Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, ESPN reported Thursday, hours after the network identified team-mate Rudy Gobert as the first NBA player to test positive for the virus.

The report said Mitchell, who averaged 24.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists a game, tested positive in the wake of Gobert's positive case just before Wednesday's schedule tip-off in Oklahoma City.

The ESPN report said that Jazz players privately said Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings.

Gobert had wiped his hands on a microphone and reporters' recording devices at the end of a news conference earlier in the week.

The session was conducted in a room because team locker rooms had been closed to reporters to protect players and media from possible contraction of the virus.