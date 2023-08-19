The NBA has opened an inquiry into Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden’s public criticism of Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, ESPN reported on Saturday.

The move, sources confirmed to ESPN, came after Harden, who has pushed for a trade to no avail, called Morey a “liar” on Monday in China and said Thursday in Houston he considers his relationship with the 76ers beyond repair.

Harden said in China regarding Morey that he would “never be a part of an organization that he’s part of,” which raised concerns at the league office, according to the report.

The NBA, sources told ESPN, wants to know if Harden’s remarks are a hint of a contract holdout, which would violate the league’s new collective bargaining agreement with the players union, or a possible comment on past contract talks with the team that could violate salary cap rules.

