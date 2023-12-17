NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been hospitalized after falling at a concert and suffering a broken hip, according to a statement by his long-time business partner Deborah Morales on Saturday.

Abdul-Jabbar, 76, was a six-time NBA champion and six-time Most Valuable Player in his 20 league seasons.

He was set for surgery later Saturday to repair the injury, Morales said in a statement.

“Last night while attending a concert, Kareem had an accidental fall and broke his hip. He will have surgery today,” Morales said.

“We are all deeply appreciative of all the support for Kareem, especially from the Los Angeles Fire Department, who assisted Kareem on site, and the amazing medical team and doctors at UCLA Hospital, who are taking great care of Kareem now.”

