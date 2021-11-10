Reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic, whose first triple double of the season was overshadowed by his ejection from Monday’s game, was hit with a one-game suspension on Tuesday for an illegal check on Markieff Morris.
Miami’s Morris was fined $50,000 for committing a flagrant foul when he and Jokic tangled late in the 113-96 Denver Nuggets’ win over the Heat.
