Reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic, whose first triple double of the season was overshadowed by his ejection from Monday’s game, was hit with a one-game suspension on Tuesday for an illegal check on Markieff Morris.

Miami’s Morris was fined $50,000 for committing a flagrant foul when he and Jokic tangled late in the 113-96 Denver Nuggets’ win over the Heat.

