The NBA ordered an investigation into allegations of racism and misogyny made against Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver on Thursday.

“The allegations contained in today’s ESPN article are extremely serious and we have directed the Wachtell Lipton law firm to commence a comprehensive investigation,” NBA executive vice president of communications Mike Bass said in a statement.

“The NBA and WNBA remain committed to providing a respectful and inclusive workplace for all employees.

“Once the investigation is completed, its findings will provide the basis for any league action.”

