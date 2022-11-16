C.J. McCollum scored a season-high 30 points while reserves Larry Nance Jr. and Jose Alvarado made key contributions to spark New Orleans over Memphis 113-102 in an NBA game Tuesday.

McCollum made 11-of-23 shots from the floor, 7-of-13 from 3-point range, and passed off nine assists as the Pelicans improved to 8-6, just behind Memphis (9-6) in the Western Conference.

“I just tried to be aggressive, take advantage of the opportunities,” said McCollum, who had 22 points in the second half. “I’ve been in the gym a lot trying to work on my fundamentals and my shot discipline and tonight it carried over.

Click here for full story.