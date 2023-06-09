Author: Anthony Haage

The new NBA betting rules will allow players to invest in and endorse sportsbooks, starting in the 2023-24 season. With the significant growth of sports betting in the last few years, the league itself, including players and owners, are looking to take advantage.

Certain NBA players and owners are already ahead of the pack, with more expecting to join. The NBA betting rule change will allow these investors to get in on a rising industry related to their own careers.

What does this new change mean for the league? Let’s find out.

Current rules for sports betting from other major sports

The NBA is not the first major sport to allow its players to be endorsed in sportsbooks.

NHL players, such as Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid, have sports betting partnerships. It’s worth mentioning that these players are in Canada, which has different rules.

Charlie Blackmon became the first MLB player with a sportsbook partnership as well. The latest MLB CBA allows players to do so. However, the sportsbook he partnered with (MaximBet) has since pulled out of the United States.

As for the NFL, Davante Adams was the first active player to partner with a sportsbook.

These major sports allow their players to partner with sports betting and fantasy sports companies, but they do not allow their players to gamble on their own games. This would create many issues and harm the integrity of the game.

Breaking down the new NBA betting rule change

The latest CBA states that players will be allowed to promote or invest in sports betting companies. It also stated that players can invest in NBA or WNBA teams, as well as cannabis businesses.

Promotion and investing are different from gambling. Players will earn money from their endorsements in exchange for their advertising of sports betting companies.

If all goes according to plan, the players will simply have more business opportunities. The previous rules prevented them from partnerships with sportsbooks. With that changing, players will be able to make even more money from their likeness.

Only former players were allowed to promote sportsbooks, like Kevin Garnett for example. Active players will now benefit from this NBA betting rule change and will make even more money.

We’ve already seen several occasions in which players get hefty suspensions for gambling. For example, five players on the Detroit Lions were suspended for violating the league’s gambling policy.

It will be interesting to see how these endorsements will go. The players are promoting gambling, but cannot practise what they are preaching.

What do the NBA betting rules mean for players and owners?

Not only do players make a lot of money from their contracts with their teams, but they also make a healthy amount from their endorsements. The sports betting industry is worth billions, so we could see some rather lucrative deals with active players.

There are a few players who are already taking advantage of the new NBA betting rules. Kevin Durant and Trae Young have invested in Underdog, alongside Mavericks’ owner, Mark Cuban.

Durant is also a player who is very likely to invest in cannabis, now that the league allows him to. As for players who will invest in NBA or WNBA teams, LeBron James is a player that comes to mind.

James has been vocal about his desire to own an NBA team and the expansion into Las Vegas seems more likely by the year.

The NBA is very open to new business opportunities. Another good example of this is the Phoenix Suns, who have extended their partnership with Paypal. Making easier Paypal deposits could make sports betting that much more fluid.

The new NBA betting rules and what it means for the future

The new NBA betting rules open the door up for players and owners to make even more money. After all, the NBA is a business. This rule change seems to benefit the league’s players and owners.

When you have a proposed rule that benefits both parties, there’s a good chance that it will be approved. But, what does this mean for the future of sports betting?

As for sports bettors and NBA fans, they shouldn’t have anything to worry about. The only real change is that they will see more active athletes promoting sportsbooks than ever before. These players will be making more money off these deals, but the games themselves won’t change.

Yes, there will be players who try and bet on their own games, but the chances are slim. They put their careers in jeopardy when they break these strict rules and the major sports are surely going to keep a close eye on them.

When they do get busted, the commissioners will likely slam them with hefty suspensions, costing them more than just about any wager they would place.

It’s very unlikely that these leagues will eventually allow their players to gamble on their own sport. That would certainly hurt their fanbase and make the outcomes of each game seem unauthentic.

In the end, this rule change will give players even more endorsements and business opportunities. The integrity of the game should remain the same.

