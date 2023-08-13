Retired NBA stars Tony Parker, Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade and Pau Gasol and legendary San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich were among those inducted Saturday into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Class of 2023 paid tribute to global talent with French guard Parker, German forward Nowitzki, Spanish center Gasol and US guard Wade joined by 74-year-old Popovich, coach of the Spurs since 1996.

“It’s a powerhouse class, really,” Gasol said. “I’m humbled and very lucky to be a part of this class with all these amazing people.”

“I feel like I made it somewhere,” Wade said. “I’m just enjoying the moment.”

Parker was a four-time NBA champion with San Antonio, a six-time NBA All-Star and the 2007 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player.

Read the full story on Times of Malta Sport...