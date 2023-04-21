Nick Nurse, who masterminded Toronto’s run to the 2019 NBA title, was fired as head coach of the Raptors on Friday after the club missed the 2023 NBA playoffs.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri announced the move, saying the team needed a “reset” after a 41-41 campaign and a loss to Chicago in a play-in game.

“The decision to make a change like this is never arrived at easily or taken lightly, especially when it comes to a person who has been an integral part of this franchise’s most historic accomplishments, and who has been a steady leader through some of our team’s most challenging times,” Ujiri said.

“This is an opportunity for us to reset, to refocus, to put into place the personnel and the players who will help us reach our goal of winning our next championship.”

