The NBA reported zero positive COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive week on Wednesday in the latest round of testing carried out at the league's "bubble" in Orlando, Florida.

The league said that of all 342 players tested for COVID-19 on the NBA campus at Disney World since last Wednesday, none returned confirmed positive tests.

"In the event that a player on the NBA campus returns a confirmed positive test in the future, he will be isolated until he is cleared for leaving isolation under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association," the NBA said in a statement.

