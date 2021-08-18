The champion Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets will be the showcase teams when the NBA opens the 2021-22 regular season on October 19, the league announced Tuesday.

Following a shortened offseason due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bucks will host the Nets in one of two opening night games.

The other contest will feature the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers, who recently signed all-star guard Russell Westbrook.

