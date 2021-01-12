A video of Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving was being reviewed by the NBA for Covid-19 safety violations as the playmaker missed a fourth consecutive game on Tuesday.

Irving, whose absence from the team has been declared for personal reasons, has no firm date set to return, according to Nets general manager Sean Marks.

“We are aware of a video on social media featuring Kyrie Irving at a family gathering,” Marks said in a statement. “We are reviewing the circumstances with both Kyrie and the NBA in order to determine compliance with health and safety protocols.”

