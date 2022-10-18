Coming off their first trip to the NBA Finals since 2010, the Boston Celtics must adjust to the season-long suspension of coach Ime Udoka and the arrival of new interim coach Joe Mazzulla.

The Celtics will open the 2022-23 NBA campaign Tuesday at home against Philadelphia under their third different coach in as many seasons.

It was less than a month ago when Celtics management imposed the full season ban on Udoka after learning he had a relationship with a female staff member in violation of team rules.

Only days before training camp began, the Celtics turned to 34-year-old Mazzulla, a Boston assistant for the past three seasons, to guide a club considered among the NBA title contenders.

“I’m in a fortunate situation because I’ve been here for three years and we’ve had the off-season to kind of prepare for what we wanted to do heading into the season,” Mazzulla said.

“There’s not much to change at all. I think it’s just about learning from last season and how to get better.”

More details here...