Kevin Durant scored 15 points Sunday on his unofficial Brooklyn Nets’ debut, 552 days since his last appearance on a court when he tore his Achilles tendon.

Durant, arguably the best player in the NBA at the time of his injury, spent his downtime in rehabilitation watching Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo claim two most valuable player awards and LeBron James capture his fourth NBA championship.

The Nets are Durant’s new team, and soon New York will be his city. But before Durant can rejoin the conversation about who is the best, he needs to show he can lead the Nets to the top rung of the NBA ladder.

On Sunday, Durant played the first half as the Nets beat the Washington Wizards 119-114 in their opening preseason game at Barclays Center arena.

