LeBron James will switch his jersey number from 6 to 23 for his 21st NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers announced.

The move, confirmed Saturday night on social media by the Lakers, is a tribute to the late NBA legend Bill Russell, whose jersey No. 6 was retired last year after his death, James’s agent Rich Paul told ESPN.

Players who were wearing 6, like James, were allowed to continue wearing the number. James did so for the 2022-23 campaign in honor of Russell, an 11-time NBA champion and five-time NBA Most Valuable Player, but has decided to show his respect this season by picking another number.

