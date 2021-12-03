Veteran NBA star Patty Mills has won Australian sport’s highest honour, the Don Award, with the humble guard saying he hopes it inspires others to follow in his footsteps.

The Brooklyn Nets shooter has been a cornerstone of the national team for over a decade and as skipper led them to their first-ever Olympic medal in Tokyo this year, scoring 42 points in the third-placed playoff victory over Slovenia.

He was named as a guard in the FIBA All-Star Five representing the best players at the Olympics, after becoming Australia’s first indigenous flag-bearer at the Games.

