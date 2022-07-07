The Minnesota Timberwolves officially welcomed star French center Rudy Gobert on Wednesday, days after reports they had acquired the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year from the Utah Jazz.

The Timberwolves confirmed they had acquired Gobert “in exchange for guards Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley and forward Jarred Vanderbilt, along with guard Leandro Bolmaro, the draft rights to center Walker Kessler and Minnesota’s 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 first round picks and a 2026 first round pick swap”.

Gobert, 30, has spent all nine of his NBA seasons with Utah, where he helped the Jazz reach the playoffs for six straight years.

Last season he averaged 15.6 points per game, a league-leading 14.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocked shots.

