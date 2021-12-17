The NBA has boosted its COVID-19 measures after a surge in cases saw 52 players go into health protocols this month.

The National Basketball Association’s new measures will include more testing and mask wearing for players and staff, American sports broadcaster ESPN reported on Thursday night.

The increased daily testing will begin December 26 and last two weeks.

Players will also be given tests before each game, with those who recently recovered from COVID-19 exempted from game-day testing.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta