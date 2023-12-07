The NBA’s inaugural in-season tournament nears its climax in Las Vegas on Thursday with the world of basketball in near-unanimous agreement that the event has been a dazzling success.

Four years after it first emerged that the NBA was mulling the creation of a 30-team tournament played in tandem with the regular season, four teams will contest Thursday’s semifinals, hoping to nail down a place in Saturday’s final.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers face the New Orleans Pelicans in the Western Conference semifinal, while the Milwaukee Bucks face the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference side of the draw.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...