Japan’s Rui Hachimura and the Washington Wizards will play the Golden State Warriors in two NBA pre-season games at Tokyo before the 2022-23 campaign begins, the league announced Monday.
The games, the first NBA contests held outside North America since the pandemic, will be played September 30 and October 2 at Saitama Super Arena and mark the NBA’s 15th and 16th contests staged in Japan.
It’s a signal sport is returning to an era not seen since the Covid-19 pandemic temporarily shut down the league two years ago.
