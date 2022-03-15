Japan’s Rui Hachimura and the Washington Wizards will play the Golden State Warriors in two NBA pre-season games at Tokyo before the 2022-23 campaign begins, the league announced Monday.

The games, the first NBA contests held outside North America since the pandemic, will be played September 30 and October 2 at Saitama Super Arena and mark the NBA’s 15th and 16th contests staged in Japan.

It’s a signal sport is returning to an era not seen since the Covid-19 pandemic temporarily shut down the league two years ago.

