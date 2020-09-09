The Oklahoma City Thunder said Tuesday that Billy Donovan won’t return as head coach after five seasons with the team that exited the NBA playoffs last week.

The Thunder said in a statement that the parties have “mutually agreed” to part ways.

Donovan took over for now-Wizards head coach Scott Brooks in 2015 after the Thunder missed the playoffs for the first time in six years.

