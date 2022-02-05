Tanguy Ndombele is set to make his second debut for Lyon this weekend after returning on loan following a frustrating spell at Tottenham, with the Ligue 1 club needing to replace the departed Bruno Guimaraes.
Lyon visit Monaco on Saturday, hoping to kick on after beating rivals Marseille and enjoying a strong transfer deadline day.
Peter Bosz also added winger Romain Faivre to his side in a 15-million-euro ($17.1 million) move from Brest, spending some of the reported 40 million pounds ($54 million) Newcastle paid for Guimaraes.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us