Tanguy Ndombele is set to make his second debut for Lyon this weekend after returning on loan following a frustrating spell at Tottenham, with the Ligue 1 club needing to replace the departed Bruno Guimaraes.

Lyon visit Monaco on Saturday, hoping to kick on after beating rivals Marseille and enjoying a strong transfer deadline day.

Peter Bosz also added winger Romain Faivre to his side in a 15-million-euro ($17.1 million) move from Brest, spending some of the reported 40 million pounds ($54 million) Newcastle paid for Guimaraes.

