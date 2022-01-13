Tottenham manager Antonio Conte admitted he followed the “club line” after dropping Tanguy Ndombele for Wednesday’s League Cup semi-final defeat against Chelsea.

Ndombele was booed off by Tottenham fans when he was substituted during Sunday’s FA Cup win over Morecambe.

The French midfielder appeared to deliberately take a slow walk off the pitch after he was hauled off by Conte following another lacklustre display.

Ndombele is Tottenham’s £53 million ($72 million) record signing but the 25-year-old has failed to live up to his fee during difficult spell in north London.

