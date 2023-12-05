The programme of seasonal events at Il-Ħaġar cultural centre in Victoria opened with an illustrated talk about the Neapolitan crib on Saturday, December 2.

Before introducing the speaker, Fondazzjoni Belt Victoria chair Antoine Vassallo took the opportunity to publicly thank the cohorts of volunteers who gave their best in the bestowal of the National Cultural Heritage award to this centre at a soirée organised by Arts Council Malta at the Manoel Theatre the day before.

Mgr Edgar Vella then delivered an erudite and absorbing lecture about the development of Nativity images, concentrating on the baroque Neapolitan crib.

Mgr Edgar Vella

Vella, the curator of the Mdina Cathedral Museum, presented images of rare figurines and their costumes and components, from the very earliest examples.

Seventy minutes were not enough to cover this topic and therefore it was agreed to continue the lecture at a future date.

The festive season will also see various activities at Il-Ħaġar, including art exhibitions, a display of cribs and pasturi, concertinos, and a children’s workshop.

Since there is no entrance fee at Il-Ħaġar, a fundraising lunch is being held on January 7.