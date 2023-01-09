Winds could reach near gale-force levels on Tuesday, the meteorological office has warned.

Forecasters at the Malta International Airport weather station issued a yellow warning at 2pm on Monday afternoon, noting that wind speeds are liable to reach a peak of force 7 on Tuesday.

“Very strong” winds are expected to travel in a northwesterly direction mainly affecting Malta’s western coast, though speed is anticipated to be felt on land across the entire country.

The warning was issued at 2pm on Monday and is expected to be renewed later in the day due to increasing wind speeds throughout the night.

The three-day weather forecast from Malta International Airport.

According to the Beaufort scale, force 6 is characterised by large waves forming at sea and spray felt onshore, with force 7 winds resulting in whole trees being in motion and inconvenience felt when walking against the wind.

Force 7 is considered near-gale as winds travel at 28-33 knots or 32-38 miles per hour.

Virtu Ferries has cancelled all voyages on Tuesday because of the forecast, according to their website.

Tuesday and Wednesday’s weather conditions are due to an area of low pressure moving across the Mediterranean towards Malta from Northern Italy and the Adriatic Sea.

The Meteorological Office said that strong wind warnings are “quite common in January”, with 16 warnings issued in January 2021 and nine in the same month the following year.