Nearly €1 million were paid in fines for using a mobile phone while driving in 2021.

The information was given by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri in reply to a Parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Ivan Bartolo.

Camilleri said that €971,781.52 were paid for 9,599 mobile phone contraventions.

Fines for the use of phones while driving were hiked in 2016, when 11,145 such fines had been issued. Then, the fine had been increased from €23.29 to €100.

The contravention also carries a penalty of between three and six points.