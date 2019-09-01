Nearly a hundred cases of online child abuse have been investigated by the police over the past two-and-a-half years, with cases ranging from downloading of pornography featuring minors to child grooming.

Since 2017, the Cyber Crime Unit has investigated 67 cases involving the possession and sharing of child indecent material, the majority of which involved cases of adults downloading child pornography. These included selfies of minors making the rounds, said the unit’s Inspector Timothy Zammit.

A further 28 cases involved sexual offences committed against minors. Since the crime was committed online, in most cases it was deemed to be defilement, said inspector Zammit.

These cases involved adults approaching minors online with sexual content as well as cases of grooming. Child grooming is befriending a child with the objective of committing sexual abuse.

In the first six months of this year the unit was involved in investigating 18 cases – 10 regarding child indecent material and eight concerning online sexual offences on minors.

The recently published EU Kids Online, a Europe-wide study into online behaviour of children aged 11 to 16, showed that a quarter of the children in that age bracket received sexual online messages and a third were forced to do something they did not want.

Hacking – a form of bullying

Inspector Zammit said the Cyber Crime Unit also investigated some 200 cases of online hacking and threats in the first half of the year.

These figures were not limited to minors.

“These reports are the main form of ‘bullying’ which we come across when it comes to minors,” he said, adding that these reports came mainly in the form of computer misuse – also known as hacking.

One must keep in mind that a child aged under 14 years cannot be held criminally liable. Hence, issues of bullying among children would not necessarily be brought to the attention of the police

Since 2017, the unit has investigated 497 cases of computer misuse (189 in 2017, 218 in 2018 and 90 until June 2019). It investigated 606 cases of online insults, threats and violence (232 in 2017, 280 in 2018 and 94 until June 2019).

“Further to these statistics concerning criminal complaints, one must also consider that there may be other reports concerning minors that are not reported to the police. Such issues may be dealt with within the schools without police involvement.

“One must keep in mind that a child aged under 14 years cannot be held criminally liable. Hence, issues of bullying among children would not necessarily be brought to the attention of the police,” said the inspector, adding that the Cyber Crime Unit regularly held crime prevention initiatives within the community.

Victim describes trauma

Speaking to Times of Malta a young woman shared her experience as a victim of online abuse.

Two years ago, then aged 14, she gave in to her boyfriend’s pressure to send nude photos of herself.

The boyfriend, who was 16 at the time, shared the photos without her consent, sparking police intervention and leaving a suicidal teen and a distressed mother in his wake.

“He made me feel bad about myself and made me self-conscious. I cannot begin to explain the many times I’ve been threatened and used… I just want every young woman to know it’s OK not to send photos. You aren’t ‘crazy’ or ‘boring’. You should love your body for yourself and not for anyone else’s needs or wants,” the young woman said.

Her mother spoke about how she felt she had failed as a parent because her daughter was too ashamed to go to her for help during this dark time in her life.

An EU study, in fact, showed that only 20 per cent of children cope with online sexual abuse by talking to their parents, while 17 per cent talk to a peer, 15 per cent close the window or app or block the person, while 15 per cent ignore the problem.