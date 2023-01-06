Just under 100,000 people will start to benefit from better pensions this week, in line with what was promised in the Budget presented in October.

Pensioners will see an increase of €12.50 per week - €2.60 in the pension rate and €9.90 to make up for the rising cost of living.

During the Budget, the government announced that all pensioners will benefit from a weekly increase of €12.50, or €650 a year, inclusive of the cost-of-living adjustment. The previous year, pensions had been increased by a total of €5 a week (€260 a year).

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Family Minister Michael Falzon said this is the eighth year in a row that pensioners are getting an increase in pensions.

He said this year, the government is spending an estimated €.1.1 billion on pensions namely retirement, widow’s, invalidity, and age.

Age pensioners (non-contributory): These pensioners started receiving their new pensions last Friday.

These pensioners are those who are aged 60+ but have not paid enough social security contributions to get a contributory pension.

According to the minister, the number of these beneficiaries has dropped in recent years and is now around 4,200. The drop is attributed to the “making work pay” policies the government introduced in the last years.

Retirement pensioners: Retirement pensions will be eligible for increases as of Saturday.

Aside from the weekly increase, these 74,000 pensioners will also see the non-taxable income cap rise to €14,968 per year.

Widows: Around 19,000 widows will receive their pension from January 14.

Around 9,000 will receive an additional €3.54 extra per week as their pensions are gradually increased to match what their deceased spouse would have been entitled to. Previously, they were only eligible for 5/6th of that pension.

Invalidity pensioners: Around 2,500 people will benefit from an increase as of January 21.