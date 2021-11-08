More than 90 per cent of people getting state help for gambling addiction are men.

Family Minister Michael Falzon on Monday told parliament how a team of experts at the Foundation for Social Welfare Services have been providing help to those struggling with a gambling problem.

The addictions community team at the FSWS helped 28 gambling addicts in the first half of this year, 26 of whom are men.

Falzon said of these 26, 17 had reported gambling as their primary problem, while another nine were also receiving help for another more pressing problem.

He was replying to a parliamentary question by Opposition MP Claudette Buttigieg, who is the Nationalist Party spokesperson for the family.

According to the Malta Gaming Authority, more than half the adult population spend money on betting, with more than €125 million put on horses, football matches and card games annually.

Meanwhile, Falzon also provided parliament with information on those undergoing treatment for drug problems.

He said there are currently 17 people undergoing a rehabilitation programme at the Santa Maria Community program run by anti-drugs agency Sedqa.

Of these 17, 11 are men and six are women.

Falzon said nine of the participants were struggling with cocaine addiction and eight are hooked on heroin.

None of those undergoing rehabilitation claim to have a cannabis problem.