Nearly all enterprises in Malta employing 10 or more people (98.1%) used the internet last year, according to statistics published by the National Statistics Office.

The NSO said that enterprises across all surveyed economic activities and size classes registered high levels of internet use.

A total 68,608 employees used the internet for business purposes with 39,650 employees also accessing the internet via a mobile device provided by their employer.

Remote access to enterprises’ systems and security measures

A total 86.8% of enterprises provided remote access to their employees. Almost nine out of 10 enterprises enabled remote access to the organisation’s email system whereas seven out of 10 provided employees with access to documents.

This surge in remote access increased the enterprises’ exposure to ICT-related security incidents.

To counteract such incidents, 93.2% of enterprises implemented some form of ICT security measures on their own systems. The most common were authentication via strong passwords (87.9%) along with the creation of data backups in separate locations (82.2%).

E-commerce sales

The national share of enterprises conducting sales through e-commerce was nine percentage points higher than the EU-27 average. In this regard, the number of enterprises engaging in sales through e-commerce increased by 2.9 percentage points over 2021 levels.

In 2022, total turnover generated through e-commerce sales amounted to €2.2 billion. This showed a 7.1% increase from the preceding year. Also in 2022, 81.8% of the total turnover generated from e-commerce web sales was effected via the enterprise’s own website or apps.

ICT specialists

A total 33.5% of enterprises employed ICT specialists. Larger companies were more likely to employ ICT specialists, and the share among those with 250 or more employees was of 84.4%.

The number of enterprises providing ICT specialists with further ICT-related training amounted to 18.3%, with the larger enterprises having a higher prevalence of ICT-related training compared to smaller units.