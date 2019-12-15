Nothing turns frowns upside down quite like a family Christmas show – and there are countless options to snigger along to this festive season. Jo Caruana previews the giggles to come

Festive shows have been a seasonal tradition for over a century in Malta – taking us back to 1901 when British families here staged a Christmas panto for service personnel on the island.

Fast forward 12 decades or so and that tradition lives on, with countless families making an annual appointment to boo, hiss and shout “he’s behind you!” at hilarious characters, while simultaneously parodying some of the more laugh-out-loud memo­ries from the year gone by.

This year, Malta is awash with shows the whole family will enjoy, including the pantomime-the-dark L-Imbuljata, Aladdin in Maltese at the Catholic Institute Theatre, and a cacophony of concerts and nativity plays at schools and venues across the islands. Three of the larger shows this year are FM Theatre’s The Little Mermaid at the Manoel Theatre, MADC’s Aladdin at the MFCC, and The Comedy Knights’ Holly and the Dreamcatcher at the Salesian Theatre. We caught up with each show’s director to find out more about the jokes, adventure and spectacle being presented in all three.

The Little Mermaid

Director Chris Gatt is a dab hand at panto direction – in fact, he can’t quite remember how many he’s got under his belt. This year he is taking audiences under the water on a journey into the deep, by bringing the much-loved fairytale The Little Mermaid to life, in a production by FM Theatre at the Manoel Theatre.

“Like any good panto, it is that moment when the storytellers and the audience get together that makes it special,” he says. “And the Manoel is great for that, especially because it is so intimate and the audience can see, feel and hear each other. The shared experience is vital to a successful panto.”

Then, of course, there is his cast of characters. “Everybody loves a dame, and none come larger than Edward Mercieca,” the director quips of his Dame BormaAljotta. “Soft and cuddly, naughty but nice, his dame is the epitome of the good-hearted gal who is occasionally naughty.”But, as Gatt stresses, this is not the Edward Mercieca show. Surrounding, supporting and sometimes stealing the limelight from him are a whole bunch of other panto veterans: Chiara Hyzler, Katherine Brown, Antonella Mifsud, Maria Cassar, Joe Despasquale and Karen Decelis, as well as newcomers Brendon Thearle and Adriel Camilleri, and not to mention the 12 hardworking chorus members.

“The storyline itself is quite true to the Disney version, with the added bonus of a Fairy and a Dame,” says Gatt, who is sup­ported by Kris Spiteri on musical direction, Luisa Fenech Conti on choreography, and Analise Cassar on vocal coaching. “So families are going to love it.”

In it we meet King Triton’s feisty mermaid daughter Ariel, who loves to break the rules by visiting the sea’s surface with her forgetful fishy friend Doreen, driving everyone mad, including her nanny, Borma­Aljotta. Meanwhile, Prince Rubinu is search­ing for his long-lost father King Barbakannella, and the evil sea witch Ursoola Minnofs is plotting her takeover of the underwater kingdom with the aid of her two minions, Morina and Skorfina.

“It’s going to be a mad but brilliant show. And if you haven’t been to a panto before, come along! The audience is an integral part of the fun of the show… so just let yourself go and, most importantly, believe that a mermaid can fall in love with a prince, and Edward Mercieca is the sexiest crustacean in town.”

FM Theatre’s The Little Mermaid – A Panto Under The Sea will be staged at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta, with performances on December 22, 23, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 at 8pm and January 2, 3, 4 at 8pm. There will also be matinee performances December 22, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 at 3pm and on January 2, 3, 4, 5. Booking is on www.teatrumanoel.com.mt.

Aladdin

Taking audiences on a magic carpet ride is director Michael Mangion – who only last year donned the dame costume himself. This year, though, he is spearheading the cast in Aladdin, the MADC’s spectacular panto offering at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali.

“Having now directed five plays of casts ranging from one to seven, I wanted to take on the challenge of directing a big production involving not just acting but singing and dancing as well,” says Mangion. “The obvious choice was panto, and especially MADC’s panto at MFCC, because it is one of the largest theatrical events of the year.”

His vision has been to create as slick and professional a show as possible, combining aspects of musical theatre (his preferred genre) and traditional pantomime. “I have seen hundreds of West End musicals and I’ve used the best of these as my benchmark,” he continues. “My aim is to give the audience as similar an experience as is possible with the resources available here.”

In Aladdin, hilarious panto veteran Alan Montanaro returns to the genre, alongside Stephen Oliver, John Montanaro, Alexander Gatesy Lewis, Jasmine Farrugia, Noel Zarb, Joseph Pavia, Karl Bartolo and Matthew Manfre. And alongside Mangion’s direction, the panto’s creative team will be choreographer Francesco Nicodeme, musical director Ryan Abela, and costume designer Isabel Warrington.

The tale of Aladdin is thought to have originated around the 10th century and is actually set in the Orient. “That story has changed over the years,” continues Mangion, “although not drastically unlike Disney’s version, which sets the story in Arabia, we have returned Aladdin to China in a spectacle full of great choreography, lavish costumes, and sets by Antoine Farrugia, all influenced and inspired by the Orient.

“It’s great to see a well-written script and the fantastic characters being brought to life by the actors. It’s fun and it’s for all the family. It combines the three major performing arts disciplines of acting, singing and dancing with a wonderful visual experience. There are cheeky jokes for all ages, and anyone coming should be prepared to leave with aching jaws from smiling and laughing,” the director adds.

MADC’s Aladdin will be performed at the MFCC, Ta’ Qali, on December 23, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and January 3 and 4 at 7.30pm, with matinee performances on December 26, 28, 29 at 3pm and January 4. Booking is on www.madc.com.mt.

Comedy Knights Juniors

Holly and The Dreamcatcher

Swinging onto the scene for the first time year is Holly and The Dreamcatcher – an adventure-packed show from the same team as the adults-only Comedy Knights and renowned writer Malcolm Galea.

This time around, Galea is also at the helm directing. He and the team set out to create an interactive and hilariously fun Christmas adventure for all the family to enjoy – from excitable girls and boys to mummies and daddies who are young at heart.

“Set around the theme of the power of Christmas dreams – from temporary wishes to the long-term desires that define us – the show sees our hero Holly having to spend her Christmas Eve babysitting little Jasper,” explains Galea. “As events unfold, she finds herself in a madcap Christmas escapade – the success of which depends entirely on the audience that night.”

And, in keeping with Comedy Knights tradition, the multi-talented cast play several roles as Holly and her friend Jasper navigate their way through an unforgettable adventure.

“Crazy characters, toilet paper blasters, and an empowering message for all kids make this an unmissable event,” Galea smiles. “It is a story with real heart and delivers an extremely valuable life-lesson that is equally important for the children, their parents and grandparents.”

Comedy Knights Juniors: Holly and the Dreamcatcher will be performed at the Salesian Theatre, Sliema, on December 20, 21, 27-30. Booking is on www.ticketline.com.mt.