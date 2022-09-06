While it’s always super exciting to travel to distant lands, planning a staycation is a terrific way to unwind and rediscover Malta from a renewed lens. This might not sound as stimulating for the seasoned wanderer, but there are several advantages to opting for a staycation in Malta or Gozo.

Rather than hopping on the next plane, why not choose a wonderfully restful stay at one of Malta, Gozo or Comino’s hotels?

Still unconvinced? Here are eight reasons to choose a staycation this year.

Rediscover the Maltese Islands

Sometimes we get so caught up in visiting other countries, that we forget just how pretty Malta, Gozo and Comino are. This is why going on a staycation can give you the perfect opportunity to explore our islands like a tourist — helping you rediscover, appreciate and treasure the beauty around us. Looking at our islands with a fresh pair of eyes will provide you with the opportunity to learn more about Maltese history, and appreciate natural spots you were not aware of. Moreover, you may get to discover cool bars, lavish bakeries and rich museums around Malta and Gozo.

It’s a hassle-free short break

Periodically we fancy a short getaway from our everyday life, just a couple of days away from work, infinite to-do lists and the stifling responsibilities of day-to-day life. If you’re looking for a brief stay that provides a practical and spontaneous break, staycations are an excellent choice. Staycations are great for large families or those who have young kids who are not yet accustomed to travelling, as they’re less prone to cause distress. You can book anything from a spur-of-the-moment one-night stay to a whole week without the hassle of travelling and planning — which brings us to the next point.

You’ll avoid airport stress

Airports are a riot of tension — with infinite lines made up of edgy jet-lagged travellers, clueless tourists and frazzled parents trying to quieten their bored-to-tears children — just imagining it, makes us break a sweat. To top that off, from travelling at ungodly hours to stumbling about with cumbersome luggage and going through customs — airports are an absolute powder keg that starts and ends your vacation in a hellacious manner. Dodging the airport altogether means that you will be able to focus on relishing your staycation throughout.

Opt for a sellness staycation

Wellness tourism is an untapped splendour we all ought to invest in. If you’re not into yoga retreats or meditative stays, a stay at a hotel with a spa resort will present you with some much-needed time off and refreshed senses.

Dillydallying by the pool, getting massages and melting your troubles away in a sauna is, in our most unpretentious opinion, the quintessence of Utopia.

Numerous hotels in Malta and Gozo have private beaches and family-friendly swimming pools designed for the entire family, making them a superb spot for parents to decompress while their kids are having the time of their lives.

You’re relatively close to home

Not everyone can be whisked off in the sunset to faraway shores and exotic isles. Some of us have elderly relatives to care for or other commitments which cannot abandon for long periods. Booking a staycation in Malta, Gozo or Comino will offer you the possibility of returning home quickly if the need arises, which also means that you’ll be able to unwind properly by knowing that you’re always close by.

It’s environmentally-friendly

Studies show that commercial planes produce a substantial amount of carbon emissions. Forgoing air travel means that you will be lessening your carbon footprint when on vacation — a tremendously satisfying benefit for anyone who is environmentally conscious.

Sustaining the local economy

Whether visiting new restaurants and cafes or having an educational museum visit in Malta and Gozo, staycations are an excellent opportunity to bolster the local economy. You can visit several museums, eateries, beaches, bars and markets which will present you with the opportunity to support independent local businesses.

No packing restrictions

Let’s face it, we all secretly detest weight limitations when it comes to packing — which is exactly what makes a staycation the perfect option for anyone who loves to pack infinite outfits. While packing bulky clothing when staycationing is not something one would do, thanks to our amazing weather, being able to take all six of your swimsuits is undoubtedly a prominent advantage for most of us.

Unwind, de-stress and rediscover the Maltese islands by booking a wonderful stay at one of Malta and Gozo’s many great hotels.

Written by Chiara Micallef