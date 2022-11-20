The Malta Book Festival, the largest local cultural event dedicated to books and reading in Malta, will be held for the second year running at the Malta Fairs and Convention Centre (MFCC), Ta’ Qali, opening its doors to the public over five days from Wednesday, November 23 till Sunday, November 23 till Sunday 27.

This year’s edition has built on its legacy and attracted a long list of participants from all sectors working directly in the book industry and beyond, leading the festival to celebrate the book culture in all its forms.

A full cultural programme

A wide range of books, including the winners of the National Book Prize 2022, will be available to the public. The events programme features more than 100 events and activities aimed at children, families, publishing professionals and the general public which include numerous book launches and presentations, meetings with authors, book signing sessions, seminars, thematic discussions, events for industry professionals and film screenings. Discover who are the exhibitors at the Malta Book Festival 2022 https://ktieb.org.mt/the-2022-malta-book-festival-exhibitors/.

Weekday mornings will be specially dedicated to registered students from schools in Malta and Gozo. All schoolchildren will be handed a €5 voucher. ŻiguŻajg International Festival for Arts Festival for Children & Young People and the Malta Book Festival are joining forces to bring to children and families special performances adapted from the 2022 Terramaxka Prize winning books – Ride the Feeling (Merlin Publishers), winner of ‘Original Works for Children 0-7’; and Vjaġġ bil-Ballun (Horizons), winner of ‘Original Works for children 8–12 years of age’.

The MBF 22 Theatre will also host Żigużajg’s dance performance Coco the Singer, the Chocolate Finger straight from Żigużajg’s international arts festival to the MFCC. On Saturday 26, children can enrol in an exclusive illustration workshop with Gattaldo (Il-Ġurnalista, Midsea Books).

In the spirit of inclusion, in collaboration with Inspire Foundation, a sensory-friendly room will be set up inside the Rainbow Hall, offering an autism-friendly space for children on the spectrum.

The Energy and Water Agency will be presenting reading sessions and scientific experiments linked to the security, sustainability and affordability of energy and water.

Find out more about events for children and families here https://ktieb.org.mt/the-2022-malta-book-festival/.

International guests at the festival: John Boyne and Joe Sacco

John Boyne, the bestselling author of The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas (David Fickling Books), will be the headlining international guest as part of the international book tour for the publication of his critically acclaimed latest novel, All the Broken Places (Doubleday). In the evening of Friday, he will be interviewed by the prize-winning local author Leanne Ellul.

World renowned Maltese-American comic book artist and journalist Joe Sacco will be interviewed by Malta Today’s journalist James Debono on Thursday 24. On Saturday 26, Sacco will be on the panel for a discussion moderated by Teodor Reljić: What’s an Image worth – forms of visual storytelling, alongside photojournalist Joanna Demarco and illustrator Gattaldo.

Special live podcast - Jon Mallia

For many, their relationship with books is special. During the first day of the festival, Jon Mallia will broadcast a live podcast, asking people about their relationship with books.

From Illustration to Bookexhibition

The exhibition From Illustration to Book, a collaboration between Arts Council Malta and the NBC, will showcase contemporary book illustrations and designs; earlier designs by Maltese personalities; illustrations of characters that marked the childhood of most Maltese children; and a special selection of books designed by Malta’s leading twentieth century artists.

Opening hours and getting there

The Malta Book Festival runs between November 23-27 at the following opening hours: on Wednesday and Thursday from 9am-1pm and 5:30pm-9pm; on Friday from 9am-1pm and 5:30pm-10pm; on Saturday from 9:30am-10pm, and on Sunday from 9:30am-8pm.

Ample parking space will be available at the MFCC north entrance, as well as an offer of enhanced bus routes offered by Malta Public Transport.

The full programme of events for the 2022 Malta Book Festival is available online at https://ktieb.org.mt/the-2022-malta-book-festival/. For the latest updates, please follow the NBC website, and the NBC Facebook page and Malta Book Festival 2022 Facebook event page.