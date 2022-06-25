In its editorial of June 14, this newspaper questioned whether there is a “smell of dead cat at the opera house”, symptomatic of “another example of the government’s missteps with regard to the whole culture sector”.

I could not agree more.

The site of the former Royal Opera House in Valletta has long been marred by controversy, more so now that the government has restated its intention to roof over Pjazza Teatru Rjal, the open-air theatre which formed part of Piano’s plans to transform the entrance of our capital city.

I have raised this point in parliament and questioned the point behind the plan. Roofing over the theatre would reduce the noise pollution that spills into the surrounding area, the subject of justified complaints from the immediate neighbourhood. It would also keep out the natural elements, thereby extending its use through all the seasons.

But this is where it stops. In no way will a roof facilitate any form of artistic representation, nor will it increase the facilities for performing artists. In fact, no venues in Malta provide adequate facilities. Very few try to come close but they still lack the professional space and set-up to provide a fully-fledged, modern venue that would enable a performance to be delivered to its full potential.

Most venues were originally constructed for other purposes and then reconfigured over time. But reconfigurations do not provide permanent solutions.

What Malta really needs is a national concert hall, which would form part of a larger centre for the performing arts, with orchestral rehearsal rooms, adequate on-stage and back-stage facilities, pristine acoustics and a stage capable of hosting any kind of artistic performance.

It is absurd that we boast of a national philharmonic orchestra which has no place to call its own, forced as it is to rehearse at rented places and with offices at the Catholic Institute, in Floriana.

One of the functions of a national concert hall, common to most countries, is that of becoming the official seat of the national philharmonic orchestra. It would be a place where, besides hosting its performances, the orchestra would have a professional environment in which it can rehearse and also house its own academy for young students.

Let’s take Luxembourg, for example, a country which compares well in population to Malta. It has its own Philarmonie Luxembourg which hosts close to 400 performances every year and is capable of seating up to 1,500 people.

Its stage allows for numerous variations depending on the nature of the performance. Its acoustics too, so important to an audience’s listening experience, can be adapted according to the demands of any musical performance, rendering the experience complete for both artists and audience.

Ask any performer if Malta has any venue capable of delivering this, whether it is for the national orchestra, opera or other genres of music, dance or ballet, theatre,or any other kind of performing arts.

The opinion is that Malta lags terribly in this area and that it rather tends to shun the artistic community, relegating it to second- or third-class levels on the erroneous premise that “there are more important issues to focus upon”.

This is wrong on every level. Culture and the arts are the backbone of a nation’s development and well-being. This is apart from the potential to attract more world-class events to our shores, thereby strengthening the sector’s contribution to the economy.

It would also encourage more students to develop their talents from a tender age. This is why I repeatedly state that education remains key and is intrinsically linked to everything.

For if the educational system itself quashes the importance of such subjects, there is no way that a young student’s personal potential can be unwrapped, let alone developed.

For these reasons, the plan to roof over Pjazza Teatru Rjal cannot be considered as a favour to the artistic community, neither a step in the right direction. What we really need at this juncture is a holistic transformation of the way we look at the arts and culture, to provide an adequate infrastructure for their preservation and to nurture and develop them.

Plainly put, the government’s plan has no meaningful purpose or outcome. It will be an exercise in futility and a disservice to the artistic community and the nation.

I call on the government to properly consult all stakeholders, to engage in a constructive process of discussion, to the end that Malta will, finally, have its own modern national concert hall which could cater to the needs of the artistic community and the public.

As the editorial aptly put it, “this lack of insight into the needs of the sector is the mere tip of the iceberg”.

And this is where I want to contribute to change. This is part of the legacy I wish to see us working upon.

It’s up to the government to heed the call. But we won’t stop pushing.

Julie Zahra is opposition spokesperson for culture, arts and national heritage.