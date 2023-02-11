Throughout the years, cars have taken over our towns due to the lack of investment in alternatives to the private car. Car-centricity is rife in many projects and policies introduced by the government, indoctrinating us from a young age.

The headline from Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia’s recent interview in Times of Malta screams at us: “no real alternative to their cars”. The minister focuses the conversation on the bus service, with no mention of active mobility. Active mobility, as the name implies, refers to mobility that is active by nature, such as walking or cycling.

This type of mobility should be a priority for a small country such as Malta, where many people commute short distances of a few kilometres.

Of course, any politician will say active mobility is, in fact, a priority. However, our road infrastructure still leaves a lot to be desired.

The minister goes on to say that traffic is also the responsibility of whoever is in traffic and asks the question, is the Maltese population ready for changes that do not prioritise car use?

This leads us to one fundamental question. Why is the minister shifting the onus on the population?

The people have elected this government and this government certainly has the political power to take decisions that are in the people’s best interest, even if those decisions are not as popular in the short term.

The minister claims he believes that alternative modes of transport are the solution to problems such as traffic and the associated inefficiency, environmental and health problems. With this in mind, we can reframe the argument. If Farrugia knows that certain decisions negatively impact our lives in the long term, why are we still sticking to them?

This reinforcement of our dependency on cars leads to the frustrations we commonly face. Space for pedestrians is often non-existent, narrow, broken or obstructed. As a result, our well-being is regarded as an afterthought, as something that can be fixed later. Cities abroad have gone through the failing process of designing cities for cars and the cities we yearn for have successfully gone through the painful process of recovering from this mistake.

In Malta, we are still treating active mobility users as an afterthought. We design roads to accommodate cars, with the short-sighted justification that we need to cater for the large number of cars on our island. Only then do we remember that in this day and age we need to provide some space for walking and cycling.

Treat pedestrians and bicycle users as an afterthought and the infrastructure you design will surely and swiftly fail them.

This is a classic example of a negative feedback loop, where the decisions you make to fix the problem only reinforce the symptoms causing that problem in the first place.

An analogy to this is tackling obesity by buying larger clothes, rather than making changes to your lifestyle.

Malta does not have a national cycling policy - Daniel Vella

Projects like December 13 Road split Marsa in two, creating a barrier with minimal pedestrian crossings. Infrastructure of this type results in many road accidents as pedestrians are unwilling to walk close to a kilometre to cross a 20-metre road. St Joseph Street, in Ħamrun, a busy road within the town’s core and one frequented by many, only has four pedestrian crossings.

Sir Temi Zammit Street, leading to Mġarr, was redesigned recently, leading to unsegregated bicycle lanes in a high-speed zone which are too narrow for bicycles. In recent years, we’ve also seen parts of roundabouts being painted with green lanes for bicycles. Using these green lanes on the edge of the roundabout on a bicycle is even more dangerous than if you do not. These are slowly fading away as time passes, a subtle hint from nature and one that removes the danger caused by infrastructure that fails its intended user.

It is challenging to design infrastructure without having a set of standard guidelines or policies. Millions of euros are being spent and, to this day, Malta does not have a national cycling policy that dictates what infrastructure works for the different kinds of roads we have.

This leads to architects, who might not be bicycle commuters, to carry out guesswork and design such infrastructure. As a bicycle user, it is frustrating to see such infrastructure being implemented because the cost difference to having designed better infrastructure is minimal.

People are only welcome or safe on the road if they are in a car. Even being in a car is proving to be dangerous if we keep designing streets that invite users to speed.

Imagine if we finally start designing spaces for people, rather than designing streets to move as many cars as possible along roads.

Children and young people could go to school or the university using active means of transportation.

People who commute just a few kilometres can finally be nudged towards walking or cycling to work. Most importantly, we would be able to reduce our dependence on cars. This does not imply a replacement for the car but a reduction in dependency.

People need to be provided with the opportunity to not reach for their cars for a short trip to the grocery a few blocks away or a few kilometres to their office. Only through such approaches can our traffic problem be seriously addressed and this also provides space for other services, such as public bus transportation, to thrive.

We desperately need livable cities and designing people-centric roads will positively impact our lives. We go abroad and think back in awe at how much we’ve managed to walk.

The streets abroad invite you to walk because the space is allocated to you as a person, not for your car. Trees provide shade and decorate the streets with green hues and sounds as they sway in the breeze.

Then you wake up from the dream with a jolt as you stumble from a pavement that narrowed down to a few centimetres. You proceed to walk on the side of the road with cars zooming by, wishing you would have just used your car instead.

Daniel Vella is president of Rota.