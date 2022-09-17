Doctors for Road Safety (D4RS) is calling on the authorities responsible for road safety to address the high numbers of road traffic injuries and fatalities involving pedestrians.

In a statement on Saturday, the NGO called it unacceptable for a civilized society to simply stand by and fail to address this "intolerable situation, which is leaving so much devastation among our families and community."

They explained that a good start would be to establish with urgency the long awaited entity intended to investigate the root causes of these terrible road traffic accidents and recommend interventions and solutions.

This year, 18 people have died in traffic accidents, including nine pedestrians and six motorcyclists.

The first six months of this year saw fifteen people (drivers as well as pedestrians) killed in traffic accidents, the highest number, when comparing figures during the same period, in more than 25 years.

