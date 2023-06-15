The finance minister’s recent statement that holding on to our current economic model could lead to Malta’s population increasing to 800,000 by 2040 has certainly caught the attention of many.

While there is nothing new on the increasing questioning of our economic model, it’s the provocative assertion that this model could possibly lead to a staggering increase in population that has very understandably, and probably intentionally, brought about a public uproar.

Are we ready to seriously tackle the need for a reframed economic model or are we resigned on simply listening to endless appeals without much remedial action? The subject remains overshadowed in vagueness, with more questions than answers. Even if the issues remain deep-rooted, decision time is long overdue.

For starters, we need to align our thoughts on how to interpret economic prosperity and social progress. Faced with contrasting metrics, is this to be gauged by our GDP growth, the number of properties sold, the level of government expenditure, the investment in our road infrastructure, or what? Related statistics are repeatedly aired and clearly intended to underline our progress.

Conversely, many are countering these quantitative with qualitative considerations by citing concerns on our quality of life, overdevelopment and erosion of the countryside, traffic congestion, cost of living pressures and more.

With this growing chorus, is it not opportune to consider more far-reaching policies aimed at also building an economy of well-being, thereby underling the mutually reinforcing nature of well-being and economic growth? As much as we strive to promote more growth, should we not also be considering measures for inclusive growth, whereby social and environmental returns are placed at the same level as financial and economic returns?

Ending up with abstract policy documents is obviously undesirable. Take Malta’s 10-year economic vision. Even though two years have lapsed since its launch, the visionary outcome remains hazy. There is a need for more meaningful focus to ensure this vision takes shape.

We need an economic vision that supports policy coherence, complementing cross-sectoral synergies and better orienting government towards the set objectives. In this respect, stakeholders should work together on designing the appropriate regulatory framework while legislation, wherever necessary, should be updated to better define the priorities of business and society.

Of relevance is also our National Employment Policy 2021-2030, a “policy designed to enable, and support employers invest in their business to employ more and better paying jobs”. Even if this policy is intended “to support the country on its path towards the future”, it remains overly skewed towards the traditional approach, with inadequate focus on well-being indicators.

In contrast, how many times have we heard of new investment projects being heralded with announcements of new jobs when the line of measure should focus more on the resultant competitiveness derived from such investments, along with the quality, rather than the quantity of jobs.

Furthermore, why is it that we seem to shy away from acknowledging that investments in technology and automation may translate into less jobs? Even if one must add, more often better paid. Not only does this stigma need to be quashed but treated as a desirable objective, considering our tight labour market.

Other contrasts relate to the repeated mention of the need to adopt more of a skills-centric economic model, when it is clear our education system still needs more attention to effectively address our skills shortages.

Beyond considerations of importing labour aimed at extending our workforce, we also continue to fall short of introducing decisive measures to encourage more citizens to stay in employment beyond retirement age.

We repeatedly hear about the importance of investing in the green economy and resultant jobs, along with the need to transition to a zero-carbon economy, yet, we offer inadequate incentives to truly help us step-up our actions and reach the now pressing targets.

We also need to address the issue on rightsizing the public sector, more so as we now promote efficiency through various public service reforms within a tech-driven e-government. This remains a sector, especially within certain public entities, whose real statistical count is still being partly camouflaged through creative engagement, such as the secondment/contracting of workers via private recruiting agencies.

Fundamentally, we all need to recognise that a structurally tight labour market is more of a strategic problem than an economic achievement and the sooner we all recognise this the better.

Our economy is going through a process of disruptive change driven by technologies that are redefining markets and jobs, also offering the opportunity to reframe societal expectations of business. But, through our unending deliberations and inaction, are we simply letting change take its course, rather than anticipating and updating our economic policies?

Getting the job done also requires leadership and managerial skills. This is necessary to ensure the right direction permeates throughout the country and is reflected in a strong culture that encourages critical challenging, both internally and externally, switching from an ‘inside-out’ view to an ‘outside-in’ perspective.

This also calls for a culture change, of thinking more long-term, rendering us capable of addressing intergenerational issues that go beyond the scope of electoral cycles.

We need to put in motion an economy for societal advancement and not simply economic growth. This is essential to comprehensively conceptua­lise our vision and translate this into a reality that both business and the public at large can better resonate with and, ultimately, benefit from.

Norman Aquilina is Group Chief Executive at Simonds Farsons Cisk plc.