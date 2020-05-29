More volunteers are needed to help out the health authorities fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout March and April the Malta Health Network teamed up with VolServ, providing 10,000 hours of volunteering to the health services.

The work carried out included data inputting, contract tracing, patient-follow-ups, temperature monitoring and phoning people to go to the swabbing centres. Some volunteers also ran errands for vulnerable people while others helped out with translations.

A fresh call for volunteers was issued on Friday. Click here for more information.