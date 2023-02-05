Small island states face many disadvantages and challenges, particularly in respect to development and economic growth. For Gozo, situated at the periphery of a small island state, such challenges are even more pronounced.

The role of the Public Service and the Ministry for Gozo is to secure and bring about the economic and social prosperity for Gozitans, taking into consideration the island’s unique characteristics and distinctiveness. With its singular position within the nation’s Public Administration – as the only Ministry having a regional dimension; the Ministry for Gozo has a vital role in influencing national policies and the channeling of funding programmes towards the needs and aspirations of Gozo.

John Borg

In recent years, Gozo has witnessed an increase in the number of passengers and vehicles commuting between the Islands. In order to strengthen the efficiency of the service, a fourth ferry was leased to complement the ferries. A new e-Ticketing System is being introduced for operational efficiency, enhancing security and an array of new services for customers. Last year, a fast ferry service between Valletta and Gozo was introduced and is currently intensifying its effort to strengthen the provision of an improved schedule in a sustainable manner that addresses the exigencies of all stakeholders.

The Ministry for Gozo is currently pursuing a project to increase air connectivity through the extension of the existing runway and the introduction of an inter-island service, with the aim of attracting investment, diversifying the economy and create new job opportunities. Following an extensive public consultation process with all relevant stakeholders and regulatory authorities, an application is currently being processed by the Planning Authority .

An array of diverse capital projects have been implemented included a robust road-building programme. One of its greatest achievements is the Cittadella Rehabilitation and Restoration project, which was recently awarded the 2022 Regiostars Award.

A new Sports and Aquatic Centre is being built in Victoria, while restoration work on the island’s historical landmarks will continue this year. The Ministry is also carrying out an extensive project for an innovative Gozo Museum which will display around 900 artefacts, most of which have a direct link with Gozo. The restoration of the Aqueducts, historic statues, niches and alleys around the Gozitan streets and countryside are also underway.

Focusing on a sustainable development strategy for Gozo

Sustainability and the environment remains at the forefront in everything we do. As Public Administration, we recognize the need to focus on a sustainable development strategy for Gozo, encompassing economic, environmental and social objectives.

In the past years, a number of eco-friendly infrastructure projects in renewable energy, energy efficiency, water conservation and the rebuilding of around 30 kilometres of rubble walls were carried out. Other projects include, the extension of berthing and port facilities at Mġarr harbour and Xlendi and the provision of sustainable transport.

Powered by Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things technology, a smart parking pilot project has also been implemented to make more efficient use of available parking spaces.

In the coming years, Gozo shall be the beneficiary of more ambitious environmental projects. The island will benefit from around €60 million in investment under the Sustainable Urban Development Fund and will strive so that these are utilised in the best possible manner.

It’s also noteworthy to highlight embellishment projects of urban areas. We are currently implementing and coordinating the regeneration of village centres as in Munxar and Ta’ Sannat. Other projects include the Victoria carpark project which will be transformed into greener, sustainable and relaxing spaces. Gozo’s tourism sector and economic development remains a key aspect, as it positively impacts the social and economic well-being of the Gozitan population. Ambitious marketing campaigns constantly promote Gozo as a unique tourist destination, diversifying the tourist product and thus creating new niche markets. Studies are underway for the implementation of the first underwater cultural museum for the island.

An incentive scheme to attract long-stay tourism during the low season will complement existing schemes addressing MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions) events and marketing initiatives for the Accommodation sector. Other schemes are targeting Back-Office employment and flexible work arrangements.

The provision of an all-year round cultural programme of events including high quality thematic festivals is also part of the strategy to market Gozo as a distinct destination and as an added value to the national tourism product.

All in all, the Public Service and the Ministry for Gozo managed to provide unprecedented investment in order to bring about economic growth and sustainability of business enterprise and employment opportunities in Gozo. Coupled with its extensive programme of capital projects, it has served to not only make Gozo more resilient and dynamic but has further consolidated its net positive impact on the nation.

John Borg is the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry for Gozo